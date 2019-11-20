Everything You Need To Know About The Lizzie McGuire Reboot

If you haven’t heard by now, our favorite girl Lizzie McGuire is all grown up and she is coming back via Disney Plus.
Here is everything I know…
It’s not just Lizzie! The whole family is back…
Lizzie will have much better style the second go round…
Happy first LIZZIE day!!!!! NYC…..cue the rain 😏 ✌🏻 ☺️ 🎥 #lizziemcguire
Gordo…yes GORDO is coming back too!!
The opening credits may or may not be the same but Lizzie’s brother Matt is definitely not a little kid anymore *Heart Eyes*
The Lizzie McGuire reboot IS what dreams are made of.
