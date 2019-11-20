Entertainment News
Everything You Need To Know About The Lizzie McGuire Reboot

The Lizzie McGuire Movie - Premiere

Source: L. Cohen / Getty

If you haven’t heard by now, our favorite girl Lizzie McGuire is all grown up and she is coming back via Disney Plus.

Here is everything I know…

It’s not just Lizzie! The whole family is back…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🤯 we are standing in what will soon be the McGuire living room. What’s up fam. We doin this #lizziemcguire #disneyplus

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Lizzie will have much better style the second go round…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy first LIZZIE day!!!!! NYC…..cue the rain 😏 ✌🏻 ☺️ 🎥 #lizziemcguire

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Gordo…yes GORDO is coming back too!!

The opening credits may or may not be the same but Lizzie’s brother Matt is definitely not a little kid anymore *Heart Eyes*

 

View this post on Instagram

 

When the reboot hits like… #LizzieMcGuire #disneyplus #tbt

A post shared by Jake Thomas (@sirjakethomas) on

The Lizzie McGuire reboot IS what dreams are made of.

 

