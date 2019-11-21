Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Luke Whitney Brings The Fire In New “Gasoline” Music Video

Luke Whitney

Source: Luke Whitney / Luke Whitney

The first time I heard Luke Whitney’s voice, I knew he was a superstar. What’s even doper is the fact that he’s from our city. Well… technically he’s from Beaumont, but it’s the same thing right?? I saw him perform earlier this year at The House Of Blues’ Foundation Room and he made everybody in that venue a fan of his. Dude has amazing stage presence. I think the thing I like the most about him is his confidence and the ability to remain true to himself (in an industry that will do everything in it’s power to change you). Check out LHITNEY’s new video “Gasoline” below and if you like it… share it with your friends.

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos
Beaumont , Gasoline , Houston , Luke Whitney , Texas

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Luke Whitney
Luke Whitney Brings The Fire In New “Gasoline”…
 31 seconds ago
11.20.19
The Lizzie McGuire Movie - Premiere
Everything You Need To Know About The Lizzie…
 3 hours ago
11.20.19
Citizen Queen
Citizen Queen’s Slumber Party Will Make You Feel…
 21 hours ago
11.19.19
Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr.’s “Under Pressure” Video Has A…
 1 day ago
11.19.19
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - May 15, 2017
Jennifer Lopez Named New Face of Coach
 1 day ago
11.19.19
The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
[WATCH] Taylor Swift As a CAT! New ‘Cats’…
 1 day ago
11.19.19
Post Malone Concert - Indy
Post Malone Is Bringing His Runaway Tour Back…
 1 day ago
11.19.19
Billie Eilish Launches Kid’s Clothing Line [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
11.19.19
MAX
Watch Our Exclusive Interview With MAX
 2 days ago
11.19.19
Jeezy Presents TM101: 10 Year Anniversary Concert
10 Mic Drop Moments From Kanye’s Convo With…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
Young African Woman taking selfie with French bulldog
Photo Shoot With Your Pooch At The Galleria…
 2 days ago
11.18.19
Taylor Swift WILL Be Able To Perform Her…
 2 days ago
11.18.19
Television personality Kylie Jenner arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's 'Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly' held at Barker Hangar on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Kylie Jenner’s Latest Kylie Cosmetics Move Just Scored…
 2 days ago
11.18.19
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Goes In For The Kill…
 5 days ago
11.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close