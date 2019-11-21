Luke Whitney Brings The Fire In New “Gasoline” Music Video

The first time I heard Luke Whitney’s voice, I knew he was a superstar. What’s even doper is the fact that he’s from our city. Well… technically he’s from Beaumont, but it’s the same thing right?? I saw him perform earlier this year at The House Of Blues’ Foundation Room and he made everybody in that venue a fan of his. Dude has amazing stage presence. I think the thing I like the most about him is his confidence and the ability to remain true to himself (in an industry that will do everything in it’s power to change you). Check out LHITNEY’s new video “Gasoline” below and if you like it… share it with your friends.

