Thomas Rhett’s 2 New Songs Merge Christmas With Country Music

Words ''Merry Christmas'' written on sand at the beach and santa Hat

Source: Kryssia Campos / Getty

Before the year is up, I’m gonna let you know what my favorite albums of 2019 were. There was some great projects that were released. I’ll let you in on one of them…. Thomas Rhett’s “Center Point Road.” I like these two new songs that he dropped just in time for the holidays. There’s something about his voice that’s so soothing. It goes perfect with both Country music…. and Christmas tunes. He just dropped “Christmas in the Country” and a classic cover of “The Christmas Song.” I really enjoyed both of them. Take a listen:

