Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Predicting ‘The Masked Singer’: Who’s Under The Masks?

I’ve been watching The Masked Singer religiously every week, trying to unmask every contestant. I’ve even done my own research on a few. Only 7 contestants remain. I present you with my predictions for each:

Flamingo – Trust me, I’ve seen the Cheetah Girls 50+ times. And those vocals are so cheetahlicious. This has to be Adrienne Bailon!

Leopard – The elegance, height, and being no stranger to the spotlight are the clues that leave me to think Rupal is the Leopard.

Rottweiler – Chris Daughtry… I just listened to 3 Chris Daughtry songs to compare voices and confirm this.

Mr. Fox – I really want to guess Jamie Foxx based on the clues… but Foxx as the Fox? Is that too easy?

Tree – I’m going with Rachel Ray on this one. Cooking and Christmas have been big clues associated with the tree. Plus Rachel has more of a deep, little bit of raspy voice similar to Tree’s.

Thingamajig – Let me say it one more time for the people in the back. Thingamjig is Indiana Pacers guard, Victor Oladipo!! I’ve laid out all the evidence before here.

Butterfly – Butterfly was once part of a girl band that broke up, she’s referenced London as home, and mentions religion some in her clues. Michelle Williams has recorded gospel music, lived in London, and hellloooo Destiny’s Child!

You can watch The Masked Singer every Wednesday on Fox at 8/7c!

Predicting ‘The Masked Singer’: Who’s Under The Masks?  was originally published on radionowindy.com

The Masked Singer

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Predicting ‘The Masked Singer’: Who’s Under The Masks?
 4 hours ago
11.21.19
WATCH: Vogue’s 73 Questions with Cardi B
 6 hours ago
11.21.19
Words ''Merry Christmas'' written on sand at the beach and santa Hat
Thomas Rhett’s 2 New Songs Merge Christmas With…
 16 hours ago
11.20.19
Luke Whitney
Luke Whitney Brings The Fire In New “Gasoline”…
 19 hours ago
11.20.19
The Lizzie McGuire Movie - Premiere
Everything You Need To Know About The Lizzie…
 21 hours ago
11.20.19
Citizen Queen
Citizen Queen’s Slumber Party Will Make You Feel…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr.’s “Under Pressure” Video Has A…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - May 15, 2017
Jennifer Lopez Named New Face of Coach
 2 days ago
11.19.19
The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
[WATCH] Taylor Swift As a CAT! New ‘Cats’…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
Post Malone Concert - Indy
Post Malone Is Bringing His Runaway Tour Back…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
Billie Eilish Launches Kid’s Clothing Line [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
11.19.19
MAX
Watch Our Exclusive Interview With MAX
 3 days ago
11.19.19
Jeezy Presents TM101: 10 Year Anniversary Concert
10 Mic Drop Moments From Kanye’s Convo With…
 3 days ago
11.19.19
Young African Woman taking selfie with French bulldog
Photo Shoot With Your Pooch At The Galleria…
 3 days ago
11.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close