WATCH: Vogue’s 73 Questions with Cardi B

Cardi B is one of the most entertaining women in music right now. In Vogue’s 73 Questions with Cardi B I learned she wishes people would stop asking her about her butt, her favorite thing to “cook” is a PB&J, and her guilty pleasure is uhh.. smelling her own farts. Like I said, one of the most entertaining women. I love how open she is though!

The video was filmed at Cardi B’s grandmother’s house which she says makes her feel nostalgic and distracts her from the chaos of the real world. I have to say Cardi looks so at peace with her daughter, Kulture.

Close