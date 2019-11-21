News
HomeNews

Wyoming Officials Tells Kanye West To Stop Construction On Ranch

Kanye West

Source: Splash / Splash News

Kanye West‘s contractors must have whiplash. Wyoming officials have reportedly ordered Yeezy to stop any construction on one of his Wyoming ranches.

According to TMZ, Park County Wyoming Planner Joy Hill says the County is ordering Yeezy to stop any construction because he broke ground without obtaining a proper permit. He may own the land, but you must get permission from the county before you can proceed with any major construction, whether you have acres like the rapper or own a small home or condo.

West has submitted documents that include plans to build a 70,684-square-foot amphitheater on his Monster Lake Ranch in Cody, Wyoming, where construction crew were spotted clearing out land. Officials reportedly visited the site after he submitted his application for a building permit, but told the crew to cease work after return visits showed that they had not stopped work as ordered.

But here’s the kicker, when first reported, the site was to be an amphitheater and meditation space. But Yeezy has reportedly changed plans and tells officials the construction will be for residential use. If that’s truly the case, he will have to submit an all-new building permit application.

Monster Lake Ranch was his first Wyoming property. He recently dropped another $14M on another Cody, WY parcel of land called Bighorn Mountain Ranch.

 

Wyoming Officials Tells Kanye West To Stop Construction On Ranch  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Kanye West , Wyoming

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Predicting ‘The Masked Singer’: Who’s Under The Masks?
 4 hours ago
11.21.19
WATCH: Vogue’s 73 Questions with Cardi B
 6 hours ago
11.21.19
Words ''Merry Christmas'' written on sand at the beach and santa Hat
Thomas Rhett’s 2 New Songs Merge Christmas With…
 16 hours ago
11.20.19
Luke Whitney
Luke Whitney Brings The Fire In New “Gasoline”…
 19 hours ago
11.20.19
The Lizzie McGuire Movie - Premiere
Everything You Need To Know About The Lizzie…
 21 hours ago
11.20.19
Citizen Queen
Citizen Queen’s Slumber Party Will Make You Feel…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr.’s “Under Pressure” Video Has A…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - May 15, 2017
Jennifer Lopez Named New Face of Coach
 2 days ago
11.19.19
The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
[WATCH] Taylor Swift As a CAT! New ‘Cats’…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
Post Malone Concert - Indy
Post Malone Is Bringing His Runaway Tour Back…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
Billie Eilish Launches Kid’s Clothing Line [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
11.19.19
MAX
Watch Our Exclusive Interview With MAX
 3 days ago
11.19.19
Jeezy Presents TM101: 10 Year Anniversary Concert
10 Mic Drop Moments From Kanye’s Convo With…
 3 days ago
11.19.19
Young African Woman taking selfie with French bulldog
Photo Shoot With Your Pooch At The Galleria…
 3 days ago
11.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close