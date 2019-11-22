Carrie Underwood Makes “Drinking Alone” Sound Sexy AF! [VIDEO]

Carrie Underwood is one of my favorite American Idol winners of all time. It’s still trippy to me how she came from a reality TV singing competition and became one of the biggest names in Country. I love all genres of music and don’t mind a glass of Whiskey so you can imagine what I felt after watching Carrie’s new video “Drinking Alone.” Let’s just say… I could definitely relate. Lol I feel like she brought a slight R&B/Jazzy Blues type of vibe with this one. It’s sexy af. Check it out below.

