MJ The Musical Is Coming To Broadway! [VIDEO]

Holy Moly! This idea is genius. I can see MJ The Musical being on Broadway for years. I follow an actor by the name of Ephraim Sykes on Instagram and today he announced that he will be starring in this production. He definitely has what it takes. He has an incredible voice and moves that are as smooth as silk. Check him out on a recent episode of the View below. He’s the one that slides off of the stage to his knees.

I need to start stacking my money now so I can make my way to New York next year.

