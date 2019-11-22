According to the Daily Mail, Coldplay isn’t going to be doing any kind of touring for their new album – for environmental reasons!

Coldplay’s Chris Martin says the band won’t tour in support of their new album.

WHAT!?! This is typically unheard of. He says tours need to be more environmentally friendly, and the hardest part to solve is the damage that airplane flying does.

Martin shares the band’s dream of an environmentally friendly concert but is not criticizing other bands who are touring. He says the band will resume touring most likely after they come up with solutions to rectify havoc it causes on the environment.

Coldplay Quits Touring … Because Tours Need To Be More Environmentally Friendly was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By mmmckinz Posted 5 hours ago

