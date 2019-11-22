H-Town
HomeH-Town

In-N-Out Burger Opens In Stafford & Katy

In-N-Out Fastfood-Restaurant in Las Vegas

Source: ullstein bild / Getty

Today’s a very special day if you’re invested in the Burger Wars of Texas.

In-N-Out Burger finally opens up today in Katy and in Stafford after months of anticipation and curiosity from food lovers and more.

The Stafford location is at 12611 S. Kirkwood Road.  In Katy, you can get your In-n-Out at 1010 Katy-Fort Bend Road. Of course, many Houstonians swear by Whataburger so we’re right back where we started — do you prefer In-N-Out or Whataburger?

Tweet us and let us know!

RELATED: In-N-Out Burger’s First Houston Location Is Coming To Stafford

RELATED: 2 In The Morning, Went To Fatburger: Popular LA Burger Chain To Expand To Houston

In-N-Out Burger Opens In Stafford & Katy  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

in-n-out burger

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Coldplay Quits Touring … Because Tours Need To…
 5 hours ago
11.22.19
thriller music video
MJ The Musical Is Coming To Broadway! [VIDEO]
 14 hours ago
11.21.19
Bartender pouring a cocktail
Carrie Underwood Makes “Drinking Alone” Sound Sexy AF!…
 15 hours ago
11.21.19
Predicting ‘The Masked Singer’: Who’s Under The Masks?
 1 day ago
11.21.19
WATCH: Vogue’s 73 Questions with Cardi B
 1 day ago
11.21.19
Words ''Merry Christmas'' written on sand at the beach and santa Hat
Thomas Rhett’s 2 New Songs Merge Christmas With…
 2 days ago
11.20.19
Luke Whitney
Luke Whitney Brings The Fire In New “Gasoline”…
 2 days ago
11.20.19
The Lizzie McGuire Movie - Premiere
Everything You Need To Know About The Lizzie…
 2 days ago
11.20.19
Citizen Queen
Citizen Queen’s Slumber Party Will Make You Feel…
 3 days ago
11.19.19
Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr.’s “Under Pressure” Video Has A…
 3 days ago
11.19.19
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - May 15, 2017
Jennifer Lopez Named New Face of Coach
 3 days ago
11.19.19
The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
[WATCH] Taylor Swift As a CAT! New ‘Cats’…
 3 days ago
11.19.19
Post Malone Concert - Indy
Post Malone Is Bringing His Runaway Tour Back…
 3 days ago
11.19.19
Billie Eilish Launches Kid’s Clothing Line [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
11.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close