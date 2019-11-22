Taylor Swifts Best AMA Performances

Let’s take a back seat on all the Taylor Swift/Scooter Braun drama for a moment to celebrate that she is receiving a major honor at Sunday’s American Music Awards, Artist of the Decade! So instead of getting all worked up over who’s right or wrong, let’s take a walk down memory lane and relive all those amazing performances that got her to where she is today.

2008 – White Horse, Taylor’s first AMA performance ever and she KILLED it!

2010 – Back To December

2012 – I Knew You Were Trouble

2018 – I Did Something Bad

Can’t wait to see what she performs on Sunday, if she keeps it new or goes against Big Machine and plays her older songs that they now own. The AMAs air Sunday on ABC at 7p.

