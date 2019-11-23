Can You Guess Which Celebrity This Is On “The Masked Singer?”

Whoever is the flamingo this season on The Masked Singer brought the house down. The voice sounds super familiar. I snuck to see what people in the comments were saying. It’s a unanimous decision that it’s Adrienne Bailon. America might have the right idea (considering the fact that Adrienne works for a Daytime FOX Tv show). I’d imagine that it’s easier to get stars from the same network to participate in a show like this one. I’m anxious to see if we were correct or not. Watch the performance below to see if you agree with everyone else.

