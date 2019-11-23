Patrick Starrr Makes A Fabulous Cameo In Max’s “Checklist” Video

Max has become one of my favorite people that I’ve interviewed on Radio Now 92.1. I’m one of those people who goes off of vibes and energy. Dude was very upbeat, warm and welcoming. He was down to talk about anything under the sun. He shared stories with me about his wife, standing up for the LGBTQ+ community and what it was like working with Ariana Grande. He even gave me a sneak peek of his video that just dropped today (featuring Patrick Starrr). It’s very entertaining. Check it out and watch my conversation with him afterwards.

