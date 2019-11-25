Did … did Justin Timberlake do the unthinkable?

Social media was ablaze on Saturday after photos surfaced of Timberlake with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright holding hands and being real cozy. The two were spotted taking a break from filming their upcoming movie and were hanging out at a New Orleans bar.

The kicker beyond the hand-holding? Apparently, JT didn’t have on his wedding band, either!

An insider told E!, “They were out with all the cast, crew, makeup artists, and everyone was just hanging out in a social setting. They are just working together. No validity to any other rumor other than that they are filming together.”

Another source told the outlet, “They’re filming a movie together and it was a group of people hanging out. There is nothing going on between them.”

Neither Timberlake or Wainwright have addressed the rumors and both were back on set Monday. Not sure what to think about this but … apparently, everyone seems to believe if you’re holding hands with someone that ISN’T your wife AND your wedding band is off … you’re in an awkward position regardless!

RELATED: WATCH: Justin Timberlake Talks Collabs With Lizzo, SZA & Meek Mill

RELATED: Justin Timberlake Says He Wrote “Cry Me A River” In Less Than Two Hours

RUMOR ALERT: Did Justin Timberlake Step Out On Jessica Biel? was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By mmmckinz Posted 9 hours ago

Also On Radio Now 92.1: