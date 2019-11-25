Joe & McKinzie
HomeJoe & McKinzie

RUMOR ALERT: Did Justin Timberlake Step Out On Jessica Biel?

Did … did Justin Timberlake do the unthinkable?

Social media was ablaze on Saturday after photos surfaced of Timberlake with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright holding hands and being real cozy. The two were spotted taking a break from filming their upcoming movie and were hanging out at a New Orleans bar.

The kicker beyond the hand-holding? Apparently, JT didn’t have on his wedding band, either!

An insider told E!, “They were out with all the cast, crew, makeup artists, and everyone was just hanging out in a social setting. They are just working together. No validity to any other rumor other than that they are filming together.”

Another source told the outlet, “They’re filming a movie together and it was a group of people hanging out. There is nothing going on between them.”

Neither Timberlake or Wainwright have addressed the rumors and both were back on set Monday. Not sure what to think about this but … apparently, everyone seems to believe if you’re holding hands with someone that ISN’T your wife AND your wedding band is off … you’re in an awkward position regardless!

RELATED: WATCH: Justin Timberlake Talks Collabs With Lizzo, SZA & Meek Mill

RELATED: Justin Timberlake Says He Wrote “Cry Me A River” In Less Than Two Hours

RUMOR ALERT: Did Justin Timberlake Step Out On Jessica Biel?  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Justin Timberlake

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Sightings
Why Selena Gomez Sounded Off During Her AMAs…
 41 mins ago
11.25.19
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
BTS, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish Big Winners At…
 18 hours ago
11.24.19
MAX
Patrick Starrr Makes A Fabulous Cameo In Max’s…
 3 days ago
11.22.19
The Masked Singer promo stills
Can You Guess Which Celebrity This Is On…
 3 days ago
11.22.19
Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos
Taylor Swifts Best AMA Performances
 3 days ago
11.22.19
Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Cancelled!
 3 days ago
11.22.19
SKOREA-DEFENCE-SOCIAL-ENTERTAINMENT
BTS May Have To Do Military Duty
 3 days ago
11.22.19
Coldplay Quits Touring … Because Tours Need To…
 3 days ago
11.22.19
thriller music video
MJ The Musical Is Coming To Broadway! [VIDEO]
 4 days ago
11.21.19
Bartender pouring a cocktail
Carrie Underwood Makes “Drinking Alone” Sound Sexy AF!…
 4 days ago
11.21.19
Predicting ‘The Masked Singer’: Who’s Under The Masks?
 4 days ago
11.21.19
WATCH: Vogue’s 73 Questions with Cardi B
 4 days ago
11.21.19
Words ''Merry Christmas'' written on sand at the beach and santa Hat
Thomas Rhett’s 2 New Songs Merge Christmas With…
 5 days ago
11.20.19
Luke Whitney
Luke Whitney Brings The Fire In New “Gasoline”…
 5 days ago
11.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close