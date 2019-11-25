Entertainment News
Why Selena Gomez Sounded Off During Her AMAs Performance

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Sightings

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Selena Gomez opened the American Music Awards last night, performing two of her new songs “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now” and Twitter trolls were not so nice with their commentary, playing into her song lyric “sang off key in my chorus”.

Did she sound off key? Yes, but there are a couple factors that played into this. Check out this video that a fan recorded live from LA.

Now compare it to what we saw on TV last night…

That wasn’t the only issue. Turns out Selena was having some in ear troubles and couldn’t hear herself…

E! is also reporting that she suffered a panic attack right before she took the stage. Just goes to show you never know what someone is dealing with on the inside. Be kind to every one.

