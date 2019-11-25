Why Selena Gomez Sounded Off During Her AMAs Performance

Selena Gomez opened the American Music Awards last night, performing two of her new songs “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now” and Twitter trolls were not so nice with their commentary, playing into her song lyric “sang off key in my chorus”.

Did she sound off key? Yes, but there are a couple factors that played into this. Check out this video that a fan recorded live from LA.

This video is live from an audience member. #SelenaGomez killed the performance live but the audio that we heard sounds FKD up. For sure she was nervous but live you can hear her voice is a huge improvement from her last AMA performance. Fk the haters. SG killed it. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/KiL21kYhlZ — KvN (@zrnsic) November 25, 2019

Now compare it to what we saw on TV last night…

Selena Gomez really said “sang off key in my own chorus” #AMAs pic.twitter.com/rqVKy6282E — Pop Crave (@popcreave) November 25, 2019

That wasn’t the only issue. Turns out Selena was having some in ear troubles and couldn’t hear herself…

thought i’d post this on twitter as well because YALL on here are so negative than people on IG. so please, understand this is why she sounded the way she sound from the television. i have videos of her singing live from fan recordings and she extremely better. #SelenaGomez pic.twitter.com/SKluO6NlZZ — des (@jelenaistyping1) November 25, 2019

E! is also reporting that she suffered a panic attack right before she took the stage. Just goes to show you never know what someone is dealing with on the inside. Be kind to every one.

Also On Radio Now 92.1: