Cannabis Infused Gravy Is A Thing

If your family is anything like mine, holidays are stressful, too many cooks in the kitchen if you know what I mean.

Cannabis infused turkey gravy is the solution we all didn’t know we needed (don’t tell Grandpa, he’ll never taste the difference). Kiva Confections created single serving packets with 10mg of THC, just enough to relax you before that big meal. They say the effects kick in within 15 minutes of consumption.

Kiva says their sauce “is made with cutting-edge technology that bypasses edibles’ normally lengthy trip through the liver, instead absorbing into the soft tissue and stomach.”

If you want to try it, you’ll need to spend Thanksgiving in California.

Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Cannabis Infused Gravy Is A Thing
