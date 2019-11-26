Entertainment News
Kim Kardashian “Revolutionizes” The Way to Eat M&M’s

So we know Kourtney Kardashian has an intense 6-step routine for eating Kit Kats. Now, Kim Kardashian has released her “secret of life” – heating M&MS in the microwave. She shared on Twitter, “Put them on a plate then in the microwave for 30 seconds and it will change your life! Melted on the inside and crunch on the outside.” I might actually try this next time.

Do you have a specific way you eat a certain candy? I only eat Reese’s peanut butter cups (and most candy bars) frozen or very cold. Just let it sit in the freezer for an hour or so. Frozen chocolate is far superior than room temperature and that is my “secret of life.”

Mic drop.

