Ed Sheeran In A Stormtrooper Outfit Has Star Wars Fans Upset!

The UK Premiere of 'Yesterday' held at the Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square

Source: Mario Mitsis/WENN.com / WENN

Ed Sheran technically could be the first person to have spent time in Westeros AND in the galaxy but some Star Wars fans are NOT happy with Ed.

As spotted on NME, Sheeran and Lin-Manuel Miranda made cameo appearances in a new promotion for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and it promptly made one Star Wars fan write a rather angry response, “Ed Sheeran’s in Star Wars. Dead to me.” Another wrote, Another wrote, “If Ed Sheeran has any lines or has any link to music in the next Star Wars movie – I’m going to pay for surgery to remove Star Wars from my brain permanently.”

And the reactions only get worse/more hilarious from there.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final film in the Starwalker saga, hits theaters on December 20th.

Ed Sheeran In A Stormtrooper Outfit Has Star Wars Fans Upset!  was originally published on radionowindy.com

ed sheeran

