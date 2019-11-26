Ed Sheeran In A Stormtrooper Outfit Has Star Wars Fans Upset!

Ed Sheran technically could be the first person to have spent time in Westeros AND in the galaxy but some Star Wars fans are NOT happy with Ed.

As spotted on NME, Sheeran and Lin-Manuel Miranda made cameo appearances in a new promotion for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and it promptly made one Star Wars fan write a rather angry response, “Ed Sheeran’s in Star Wars. Dead to me.” Another wrote, Another wrote, “If Ed Sheeran has any lines or has any link to music in the next Star Wars movie – I’m going to pay for surgery to remove Star Wars from my brain permanently.”

And the reactions only get worse/more hilarious from there.

Ed Sheeran’s in Star Wars. Dead to me. — Chris Edwards (@CineWipe) November 25, 2019

If Ed Sheeran has any lines or has any link to music in the next Star Wars movie – I’m going to pay for surgery to remove Star Wars from my brain permanently. #thinice pic.twitter.com/ocUsSLiIb5 — GeorgeEzraSucks (@ezra_sucks) November 25, 2019

An #EdSheeran cameo in #StarWars ?! Yeah, because he really added value to that GOT episode! 🙄 — Michael Crouch (@cognicrouch) November 25, 2019

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final film in the Starwalker saga, hits theaters on December 20th.

