Study: You Need To Make $110,000 In Order To Be Happy In Houston

The study determined how one's emotional well-being would be if they earned a particular salary

Cotton Candy Skies

Source: Philip Emerson / Getty

They say money can’t buy happiness. Well according to one study, there’s actually a number that proves that wrong. If you live in Houston, the gateway to happiness lies in making six figures a year.

A survey from Purdue University and GoBankingRates.com discovered that you need an annual salary of $110,040 to be happy in the Bayou City. If you need to have a change in your emotional well-being? You need to be pocketing between $62,880 and $78,600 a year.

The study argues that the amount of money needed in order to be happy varies worldwide. For example, you need about $114K a year to be happy living in Arlington, Texas, $113K a year to be happy in Dallas, $121K to be happy living in Atlanta, $204K to be happy in Los Angeles, $219K to be happy in New York and so on.

The most expensive place you need to be happy? San Francisco where you need to make $319K a year.

“That might be surprising as what we see on TV and what advertisers tell us we need would indicate that there is no ceiling when it comes to how much money is needed for happiness, but we now see there are some thresholds,” Andrew T. Jebb, a doctoral student and the lead author of the Purdue study said in a press release.

The study specifically looked out for the amount of money that no longer changed a person’s level of emotional well-being. Emotional well-being according to the study is measured by a person’s day-to-day emotions, from happy to excited, sad and angry.

The ideal salary according to the study ranges around $105,000 in order to be comfortable and happy. The Purdue researchers determined that around the world, individuals would need to earn around $60,000 – $75,000 for their emotional well-being to be secure, at least financially.

Study: You Need To Make $110,000 In Order To Be Happy In Houston

Photos
