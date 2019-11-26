[WATCH] Bachelor Trailer: Hannah Brown Is Back For Peter’s Heart!

#BachelorNation, buckle up because this flight is about to experience some turbulence! (The Peter the Pilot puns are endless)

ABC just released the first trailer for the upcoming season of The Bachelor featuring Peter the pilot from Hannah Brown’s season of the Bachelorette. In my opinion, his heart was the clear winner and I was devastated when she sent him home and now it seems like she was too.

Hannah?! back?! Cue Chris Harrison…”This may just be the most DRAMATIC SEASON EVER!”

At the end of the trailer you hear Peter ask Hannah to come back and be a part of the show. Do you think that’s fair? Were they meant to be all the time?

via Good Morning America

