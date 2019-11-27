Ariana Grande Has A Tik Tok Twin

Take a look at this video…who is it?

I just know Ariana is terrified… pic.twitter.com/yOdYniNGjN — fan account (@knnewagb) November 22, 2019

Ariana Grande right…WRONG. That is Tik Tok user Paige Niemann! She is getting attention for just that though, looking exactly like Miss Ari!

In the video, Paige is impersonating Ariana’s Nickolodeon character Cat, from the TV Show Sam & Cat using audio from the Tik Tok app. The resemblance is uncanny…and kind of freaking me out!

Not only could Paige be Ari’s twin, she’s also a big fan! Take a look at her Instagram…for Halloween she recreated one of Ariana’s tour outfits.

I think Ari’s parents have some explaining to do…

via E!

