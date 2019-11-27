Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ariana Grande Has A Tik Tok Twin

Ariana Grande

Source: Republic Records

Take a look at this video…who is it?

 

Ariana Grande right…WRONG. That is Tik Tok user Paige Niemann! She is getting attention for just that though, looking exactly like Miss Ari!

In the video, Paige is impersonating Ariana’s Nickolodeon character Cat, from the TV Show Sam & Cat using audio from the Tik Tok app. The resemblance is uncanny…and kind of freaking me out!

Not only could Paige be Ari’s twin, she’s also a big fan! Take a look at her Instagram…for Halloween she recreated one of Ariana’s tour outfits.

 

I think Ari’s parents have some explaining to do…

via E!

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Has A Tik Tok Twin
 2 hours ago
11.26.19
San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers
[WATCH] Bachelor Trailer: Hannah Brown Is Back For…
 4 hours ago
11.26.19
Kim Kardashian “Revolutionizes” The Way to Eat M&M’s
 8 hours ago
11.26.19
The Truthful Timetable For Eating Thanksgiving Leftovers
 9 hours ago
11.26.19
Turducken Gravy
Cannabis Infused Gravy Is A Thing
 1 day ago
11.25.19
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Sightings
Why Selena Gomez Sounded Off During Her AMAs…
 1 day ago
11.25.19
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
BTS, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish Big Winners At…
 2 days ago
11.24.19
MAX
Patrick Starrr Makes A Fabulous Cameo In Max’s…
 4 days ago
11.22.19
The Masked Singer promo stills
Can You Guess Which Celebrity This Is On…
 4 days ago
11.22.19
Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos
Taylor Swifts Best AMA Performances
 4 days ago
11.22.19
Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Cancelled!
 4 days ago
11.22.19
SKOREA-DEFENCE-SOCIAL-ENTERTAINMENT
BTS May Have To Do Military Duty
 4 days ago
11.22.19
Coldplay Quits Touring … Because Tours Need To…
 4 days ago
11.22.19
thriller music video
MJ The Musical Is Coming To Broadway! [VIDEO]
 5 days ago
11.21.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close