Someone who was close to Bebe Rexha is headed behind bars.

According to TMZ, Bebe’s old producer, Devine Evans, is heading to jail and owe’s Bebe a ton of money!

Apparently, this dude was racking up a credit bill worth over $37,000, buying flights and trips for himself and his family on her credit card! Her business manager finally caught it and of course, Bebe was like hell no! She pressed charges and now he pled guilty to aggravated identity theft. That’s nuts! What’s wrong with people. I mean, he obviously knew what he was doing and it’s called stealing! SMH!!



Bebe Rexha’s Former Producer Heading To Jail For Stealing From Her! was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Dustin Kross Posted 8 hours ago

