Pete Davidson has a unique way to protect his comedy. Sure, having people lock their phones up is one thing – but actually signing a binding document? Oh, that’s new!

Davidson fans in San Francisco recently had to sign a potential $1 million non-disclosure agreement that asks you not talk about anything from the show “on any platform, including social media.” Apparently, Pete’s been doing this since early November and one person even posted the NDA on Facebook. It told audiences members that they “shall not give any interviews, offer any opinions or critiques, or otherwise participate in any form whatsoever (including but not limited to blogs, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or any other social networking)… in the disclosure of any confidential information.”

Annoying or clever? You be the judge. The bigger question is, would you sign an NDA to see Pete Davidson comedy?

Want To Tell People About Pete Davidson's Show? It May Cost You $1 Million

Written By mmmckinz Posted 13 hours ago

