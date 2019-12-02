Entertainment News
McDonald's Introduces Two New Chicken Sandwiches In Houston

Looks like McDonald’s is trying to get in on this never ending chicken war! They just announced the addition of 2 new chicken sandwiches, currently being tested in Houston and Knoxville only!

So what’s the difference because the McChicken and their new chicken sandwich? The new “Crispy Sandwich” has dill pickles and is served on a potato roll. The deluxe version adds tomatoes, lettuce and mayo. Hmmm sounds pretty similar ton the Chick-fil-A and Popeyes sandwiches doesn’t it?

McDonald’s will see how the sandwiches do here before launching them nationally.

via ABC13

