McDonald’s Introduces Two New Chicken Sandwiches In Houston

Looks like McDonald’s is trying to get in on this never ending chicken war! They just announced the addition of 2 new chicken sandwiches, currently being tested in Houston and Knoxville only!
Houston. Knoxville. Lunch tomorrow? No beef. 🐔 😉 pic.twitter.com/ElVyhy2U4S
— McDonald’s (@McDonalds) December 1, 2019
So what’s the difference because the McChicken and their new chicken sandwich? The new “Crispy Sandwich” has dill pickles and is served on a potato roll. The deluxe version adds tomatoes, lettuce and mayo. Hmmm sounds pretty similar ton the Chick-fil-A and Popeyes sandwiches doesn’t it?
McDonald’s will see how the sandwiches do here before launching them nationally.
via ABC13
