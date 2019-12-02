New Torchy’s Tacos Location Offering FREE Tacos!

Torchy’s Tacos are a Texas staple and they are opening a new location in the Galleria area!

Did someone say taco party? YES. To celebrate they are hosting a grand opening with FREE tacos, queso and more on Monday, December 9th from 5-8p. They will also have giveaways including your chance at “free taco money” good to use once the location finally opens on Wednesday, December 11th.

Address: 5885 San Felipe St., Ste. 150 in the Tanglewood Court Shopping Center

If you’ve never been to Torchy’s before, you’re missing out! They are known for their unique combinations and their holiday taco, the “Naughty Santa” does not fall short.

Santa’s back, and this year you’re all on the naughty list…but so is he. Kick off the Christmas season and get in the holiday spirit in the best way possible, The Naughty Santa. pic.twitter.com/lr7cpbjYnW — Torchy’s Tacos (@torchystacos) December 1, 2019

