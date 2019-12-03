Entertainment News
Watch JoJo’s Intimate Acoustic Performance Of “Joanna” [VIDEO]

Jojo

Source: Atlantic Records

JoJo’s back! Scratch that. She never left. True R&B fans know that JoJo’s been killing the game but she doesn’t get all of the accolades that she deserves. She’s a vocal powerhouse. She changed the game my sophomore year at Bush High School with “Leave (Get Out).” That song will go down in history as a classic. It was nuts to see a 14-year-old white girl singing with so much soul!

JoJo was in the middle of a messy label deal for years but she finally fought her way out of the darkness. I’m excited to hear more new music from this Queen. Check out her performance of “Joanna” below.

