Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Citizen Queen Remixes Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes’ “Señorita”

Citizen Queen

Source: Amir Diamond / Amir Diamond

Citizen Queen dropped another one on us. Their style is just everything to me. It’s dope that every girl has their own swag and sound but they all mesh together so well. I haven’t seen anything like them in the industry (other than Pentatonix). I’m rooting for these girls, especially since one of them is from Houston!!! “Señorita” by Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes was one of the biggest songs of 2019 and CQ put their own lil spin to it. Check it out:

Share this video with someone if you liked what you just witnessed. We gotta keep good music and positive energy alive!!

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos
camila cabello , Citizen Queen , pentatonix , Señorita , shawn mendes

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Citizen Queen
Citizen Queen Remixes Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes’…
 4 hours ago
12.02.19
Jojo
Watch JoJo’s Intimate Acoustic Performance Of “Joanna” [VIDEO]
 7 hours ago
12.02.19
McDonalds Logo
McDonald’s Introduces Two New Chicken Sandwiches In Houston
 11 hours ago
12.02.19
Famous Internet Cat ‘Lil Bub’ Has Passed Away
 13 hours ago
12.02.19
Toys ‘R’ Us Makes Comeback With New High-Tech…
 5 days ago
12.02.19
Tips For Dealing With Grief During The Holidays
 6 days ago
11.27.19
Nick Jonas Wakes Up to the Cutest Puppy…
 6 days ago
11.27.19
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Has A Tik Tok Twin
 6 days ago
11.26.19
San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers
[WATCH] Bachelor Trailer: Hannah Brown Is Back For…
 6 days ago
11.26.19
Bebe Rexha’s Former Producer Heading To Jail For…
 6 days ago
11.26.19
What Wine Pairs With My Turkey Dinner?
 6 days ago
11.27.19
Kim Kardashian “Revolutionizes” The Way to Eat M&M’s
 7 days ago
11.26.19
The Truthful Timetable For Eating Thanksgiving Leftovers
 7 days ago
11.26.19
Turducken Gravy
Cannabis Infused Gravy Is A Thing
 1 week ago
11.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close