Citizen Queen Remixes Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes’ “Señorita”

Citizen Queen dropped another one on us. Their style is just everything to me. It’s dope that every girl has their own swag and sound but they all mesh together so well. I haven’t seen anything like them in the industry (other than Pentatonix). I’m rooting for these girls, especially since one of them is from Houston!!! “Señorita” by Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes was one of the biggest songs of 2019 and CQ put their own lil spin to it. Check it out:

Share this video with someone if you liked what you just witnessed. We gotta keep good music and positive energy alive!!

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram