Everyone sing to the tune of “Last Christmas” …. *Last Christmas, I got you a dog. We named him Oscar and he’s very cute. This year he murdered our tree. What a baaaad bad doggo!*

Okay, okay, enough singing. Here’s the deal. Oscar, the cute little puppy Justin surprised Hailey with last Christmas, might need to go back to puppy school. Oscar was caught being a dad boy, tearing up their Christmas tree. Hailey posted the below video evidence to her Instagram story.

Yeah, I don’t know. May have to see some more evidence before we call Oscar guilty. 10/10 would still give him treats. I mean, just look at that innocent little face!

WATCH: Justin & Hailey’s Dog Caught Ruining Christmas Tree was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Jules Posted 6 hours ago

