DC Announces Crisis On Infinite Earths Crossover Event + Contest!

DC Crisis On Infinite Earths

Source: DC / DC

Get ready for the DC heroes of the multiverse to reunite once again when The CW presents the next epic DC superhero crossover event spanning five nights in December and January! Included in the Crossover episodes will be Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. And someone from Black Lightning may show up as well!

Some big questions will be answered in the crossover event: Who will die to save billions of lives on Earth? Will Batwoman and Supergirl team up again? Who will portray the Anti-Monitor – and will we meet the child that Lois Lane had with Superman? Tune in and find out!

Here is the broadcast schedule of the Crossover nights:

Ø Part 1 on Sunday, 12/8/19: Supergirl (8-9PM ET)

Ø Part 2 on Monday 12/9/19: Batwoman (8-9PM ET)

Ø Part 3 on Tuesday, 12/10/19 The Flash (8-9PM ET)

Ø Part 4 on Tuesday, 1/14/20: Arrow (8-9 PM ET)

Ø Part 5 on Tuesday, 1/14/20: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (9-10PM ET)

As an added bonus, we’re giving away Batwoman Bucks as in 9 $100 Amazon Gift Cards throughout the Crossover event! How can you win? Stay tuned and find out!

crisis on infinite earths , DC

