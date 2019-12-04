Watch The Weeknd Lose His Mind In New “Heartless” Video

I’m making this post just for you. I’ve never been a fan of The Weeknd. I don’t hate him or have anything against him, I just can’t get into his sound. It’s too somber and mellow for me. All of his music sounds the same if you ask me. But that’s neither here nor there. The fact of the matter is… ya man is back with a new song/video called “Heartless.” I watched the entire way through wondering how much money does one have to have to close down Old Vegas!?

