NF Addresses Critics In “Paid My Dues” Video

2018 NF Perception Tour

Source: NF / client provided

(Kanye West Voice): I’m sorry, Taylor… Imma let you finish but…. NF Had one of THE BEST albums of ALL TIME! Lol Okay, maybe not ‘of all time;’ but DEFINITELY one of the best projects of 2019! I want him to release a video for “My Stress” so bad. I can really relate to that one. He just dropped the visual for “Paid My Dues” and as much as I love this brother… I wanna see him switch things up. I feel like in all of his videos, the setting is dark and he’s wearing all black. They all look the same to me. It’s okay to have fun, Nathan.

NF Addresses Critics In “Paid My Dues” Video
