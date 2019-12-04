NF Addresses Critics In “Paid My Dues” Video

(Kanye West Voice): I’m sorry, Taylor… Imma let you finish but…. NF Had one of THE BEST albums of ALL TIME! Lol Okay, maybe not ‘of all time;’ but DEFINITELY one of the best projects of 2019! I want him to release a video for “My Stress” so bad. I can really relate to that one. He just dropped the visual for “Paid My Dues” and as much as I love this brother… I wanna see him switch things up. I feel like in all of his videos, the setting is dark and he’s wearing all black. They all look the same to me. It’s okay to have fun, Nathan.

