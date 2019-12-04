Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Caught Cheating Again? Cardi B Says Offset Was Hacked

Cardi B and Offset at his Father Of 4 Album Release

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Did Cardi’s husband, Offset, get caught cheating agian?!  Come on, man!  Here’s what we know…rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend, Jade, took to Instagram to “expose” the situation.  Apparently Offset slid into her DMs, which she backed up with video proof, to say “Miss u fr.”  Jade captioned the post, “Your wife @iamcardib has a OPEN CRIMINAL CASE, why are you writing me you don’t respect her??????? There’s a lot of sh-t I haven’t exposed yet, but there’s a time for that.”

BIG YIKES!

Cardi then took to Instagram to defend her man.  She says they had just woken up and were informed that Offset’s social media accounts had been hacked.  Offset’s twitter started sending out “off” tweets, (pun totally intended) that have since been deleted.  In Cardi’s Instagram story, Offset said, “Somebody hacked one of my emails. You know what I’m saying? It’s connected to all of my s–t.”

The most confusing part about it all, the alleged initial DM on Instagram happened around 1am.  The apparent twitter hack didn’t happen until hours later, shortly after Jade posted her “exposing” video to social media.

December of last year Cardi announced that she and Offset were getting a divorce after finding out that he had cheated on her, but the two were back together shortly after.  Read more on the story here.

Caught Cheating Again? Cardi B Says Offset Was Hacked  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Cardi B , offset

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Caught Cheating Again? Cardi B Says Offset Was…
 7 hours ago
12.04.19
2018 NF Perception Tour
NF Addresses Critics In “Paid My Dues” Video
 20 hours ago
12.03.19
Belly, The Weeknd
Watch The Weeknd Lose His Mind In New…
 22 hours ago
12.03.19
Laura Dern Says She Saw Baby Yoda At…
 1 day ago
12.03.19
DC Crisis On Infinite Earths
The Crisis On Infinite Earths Saga Begins!
 1 day ago
12.03.19
WATCH: Justin & Hailey’s Dog Caught Ruining Christmas…
 1 day ago
12.03.19
Citizen Queen
Citizen Queen Remixes Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes’…
 2 days ago
12.02.19
Jojo
Watch JoJo’s Intimate Acoustic Performance Of “Joanna” [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
12.02.19
McDonalds Logo
McDonald’s Introduces Two New Chicken Sandwiches In Houston
 2 days ago
12.02.19
Famous Internet Cat ‘Lil Bub’ Has Passed Away
 2 days ago
12.02.19
Toys ‘R’ Us Makes Comeback With New High-Tech…
 1 week ago
12.02.19
Tips For Dealing With Grief During The Holidays
 1 week ago
11.27.19
Nick Jonas Wakes Up to the Cutest Puppy…
 1 week ago
11.27.19
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Has A Tik Tok Twin
 1 week ago
11.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close