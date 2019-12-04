McKinzie looked like she was having way too much fun today as she faced her ‘Box of Shame’ punishment for losing Dare Dice.

McKinzie had to dress up in Christmas gear and take to the streets with a megaphone and do some ‘Carpool Carol-oke’. She was a great sport and did an awesome job. Check out the funny video.

McKinzie Does Carpool Carol-oke For Her ‘BOX OF SHAME’ Punishment [VIDEO] was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Joe & McKinzie Posted 7 hours ago

