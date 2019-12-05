Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

RodeoHouston 2020 To Include Hip-Hop, K-Pop & EDM Artists!

Rodeo Carnival

Source: Sanerica D. / Sanerica D.

Earlier this year, I considered not attending the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo anymore. It seemed like they didn’t do a great job in making sure people of all backgrounds were welcomed. Yes, historically the Rodeo was rooted in Country music but things have changed. H-Town is a melting pot. We are composed of different races, love different types of music, but we all have one thing in common…. We LOVE rocking our Cowboy hats/boots and experiencing this annual event.

I applaud HLSR 2020 for including more Hip Hop acts, EDM, Pop, K-Pop, R&B & Norteno artists to the line-up. I’m looking forward to the January 9th announcement of who’s performing. I couldn’t be more geeked.

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos

 

Black Heritage Day , Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo , K Pop , Kroger , RodeoHouston

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber Takes A Stand Against Racism
 2 hours ago
12.04.19
Rodeo Carnival
RodeoHouston 2020 To Include Hip-Hop, K-Pop & EDM…
 2 hours ago
12.04.19
Caught Cheating Again? Cardi B Says Offset Was…
 10 hours ago
12.04.19
2018 NF Perception Tour
NF Addresses Critics In “Paid My Dues” Video
 23 hours ago
12.03.19
Belly, The Weeknd
Watch The Weeknd Lose His Mind In New…
 1 day ago
12.03.19
Laura Dern Says She Saw Baby Yoda At…
 1 day ago
12.03.19
DC Crisis On Infinite Earths
The Crisis On Infinite Earths Saga Begins!
 1 day ago
12.03.19
WATCH: Justin & Hailey’s Dog Caught Ruining Christmas…
 1 day ago
12.03.19
Citizen Queen
Citizen Queen Remixes Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes’…
 2 days ago
12.02.19
Jojo
Watch JoJo’s Intimate Acoustic Performance Of “Joanna” [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
12.02.19
McDonalds Logo
McDonald’s Introduces Two New Chicken Sandwiches In Houston
 2 days ago
12.02.19
Famous Internet Cat ‘Lil Bub’ Has Passed Away
 2 days ago
12.02.19
Toys ‘R’ Us Makes Comeback With New High-Tech…
 1 week ago
12.02.19
Tips For Dealing With Grief During The Holidays
 1 week ago
11.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close