Justin Bieber Takes A Stand Against Racism

I’m loving this new and improved Justin Bieber. A couple of years ago, I could see him spiraling out of control (right before my very eyes). The entertainment industry can be super toxic. I’ve had rough days in my 20’s so I can only imagine what it was like for him being at the top of the world in his teenage years. I’m glad he took a break and got back to what seems to be a healthy head space. He got married, got closer to God and has been reflecting on the mistakes that he’s made in the past. Good job, Biebs!! I’m rooting for you. Check out his recent post on Instagram about Racism and how prevalent it still is:

JB may be referring to a video that surfaced on the net years ago. It was a parody of “One Less Lonely Girl” where he used the N-word repeatedly and joked about being in the Ku Klux Klan. It was definitely dead wrong and irresponsible of him. We all have done and said some stupid s*** at that age, but have had the luxury of it NOT leaking to millions upon millions of people. I would assume that it was learned behavior and would like to believe that his apology is sincere.

On the other hand, TMZ reported that Justin applied to trademark “R&Bieber,” which made me wonder if his post on ‘the gram’ is serving as damage control (before the alleged R&B album drops and the racist video resurfaces). My prayer is that he continues to use his platform to speak out about this serious topic. It’s going to take a lot more than a social media post to help end racism. However, I do applaud him for getting the conversation started. -Diamond

Follow @AmirDiamond & RadioNowHouston on Instagram