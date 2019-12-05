Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Justin Bieber Takes A Stand Against Racism

Justin Bieber

Source: Def Jam / Def Jam

I’m loving this new and improved Justin Bieber. A couple of years ago, I could see him spiraling out of control (right before my very eyes). The entertainment industry can be super toxic. I’ve had rough days in my 20’s so I can only imagine what it was like for him being at the top of the world in his teenage years. I’m glad he took a break and got back to what seems to be a healthy head space. He got married, got closer to God and has been reflecting on the mistakes that he’s made in the past. Good job, Biebs!! I’m rooting for you. Check out his recent post on Instagram about Racism and how prevalent it still is:

JB may be referring to a video that surfaced on the net years ago. It was a parody of “One Less Lonely Girl” where he used the N-word repeatedly and joked about being in the Ku Klux Klan. It was definitely dead wrong and irresponsible of him. We all have done and said some stupid s*** at that age, but have had the luxury of it NOT leaking to millions upon millions of people. I would assume that it was learned behavior and would like to believe that his apology is sincere.

On the other hand, TMZ reported that Justin applied to trademark “R&Bieber,” which made me wonder if his post on ‘the gram’ is serving as damage control (before the alleged R&B album drops and the racist video resurfaces). My prayer is that he continues to use his platform to speak out about this serious topic. It’s going to take a lot more than a social media post to help end racism. However, I do applaud him for getting the conversation started. -Diamond

Follow @AmirDiamond & RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos
justin bieber , N-word , Racism

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber Takes A Stand Against Racism
 2 hours ago
12.04.19
Rodeo Carnival
RodeoHouston 2020 To Include Hip-Hop, K-Pop & EDM…
 2 hours ago
12.04.19
Caught Cheating Again? Cardi B Says Offset Was…
 10 hours ago
12.04.19
2018 NF Perception Tour
NF Addresses Critics In “Paid My Dues” Video
 23 hours ago
12.03.19
Belly, The Weeknd
Watch The Weeknd Lose His Mind In New…
 1 day ago
12.03.19
Laura Dern Says She Saw Baby Yoda At…
 1 day ago
12.03.19
DC Crisis On Infinite Earths
The Crisis On Infinite Earths Saga Begins!
 1 day ago
12.03.19
WATCH: Justin & Hailey’s Dog Caught Ruining Christmas…
 1 day ago
12.03.19
Citizen Queen
Citizen Queen Remixes Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes’…
 2 days ago
12.02.19
Jojo
Watch JoJo’s Intimate Acoustic Performance Of “Joanna” [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
12.02.19
McDonalds Logo
McDonald’s Introduces Two New Chicken Sandwiches In Houston
 2 days ago
12.02.19
Famous Internet Cat ‘Lil Bub’ Has Passed Away
 2 days ago
12.02.19
Toys ‘R’ Us Makes Comeback With New High-Tech…
 1 week ago
12.02.19
Tips For Dealing With Grief During The Holidays
 1 week ago
11.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close