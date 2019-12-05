Fans Are A Little Scared Of The SpongeBob Musical Hitting Nickelodeon This Weekend

Some ideas are not good ones.
On Monday Nickelodeon announced on Twitter, “Bikini Bottom is coming to life!” The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage will air Saturday at 7p/6c. Noooo No No NO! Let’s be clear, I do love SpongeBob, I normally do like reboots and remakes, and I do appreciate theater. However, this has crossed the line.
Right away fans responded with objection. Nickelodeon responded by asking for an open mind.
I’m with the majority of the fans on this one. Mainly because certain things just look awkward translated to stage and um … that’s the Mr. Krabs outfit?! What do you think? Will you be watching The SpongeBob Musical?
