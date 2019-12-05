Some ideas are not good ones.

On Monday Nickelodeon announced on Twitter, “Bikini Bottom is coming to life!” The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage will air Saturday at 7p/6c. Noooo No No NO! Let’s be clear, I do love SpongeBob, I normally do like reboots and remakes, and I do appreciate theater. However, this has crossed the line.

Bikini Bottom is coming to life! 🍍Catch The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage Saturday at 7p/6c! pic.twitter.com/0RsQrxrlnw — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) December 2, 2019

Right away fans responded with objection. Nickelodeon responded by asking for an open mind.

Give it a chance ❤️ The Broadway musical was loved by everyone who saw it – it was an original plotline with great musical numbers and a cast who really embodied the spirit of the characters. We wanted to share that with everyone so now it's a TV special! 😁 — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) December 2, 2019

I’m with the majority of the fans on this one. Mainly because certain things just look awkward translated to stage and um … that’s the Mr. Krabs outfit?! What do you think? Will you be watching The SpongeBob Musical?

Fans Are A Little Scared Of The SpongeBob Musical Hitting Nickelodeon This Weekend was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Mallory Posted 6 hours ago

