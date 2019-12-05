H-Town
HomeH-Town

Megan Thee Stallion Gifts Her Grandmother Her Dream Truck [VIDEO]

Meg On Her Grandma: "She Taught Me The Importance Of Being Kind"

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Megan Thee Stallion‘s giving ways of 2019 are still in full effect.

Less than a week after she helped the Houston Food Bank out with $15,000 worth of turkeys for Thanksgiving, the H-Town Hottie surprised her grandmother with a brand new truck!

“Surprised my nanny with the brand new truck she had been wishing for!” Meg captioned on Instagram outside of the Central Houston Cadillac location in Midtown. “She’s always been so generous to everyone she meets and she taught me the importance of always being kind,” she said. “I love you nanny. I’m gonna give you everything you deserve.”

Once Meg’s grandmother realizes what’s happening, she immediately breaks down in tears of joy.

2019 has been more than good to Thee Stallion. After dropping her Fever mixtape in May, the rapper not only saw her “Big Ole Freak” single crack Billboard, sign to 300 Entertainment, land a management deal with Roc Nation, slay numerous photoshoots and magazine covers, star in an NBA commercial, release another smash single in “Hot Girl Summer” with Nicki Minaj and land on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 List.

Now if we can get that “Cash Sh*” movie with DaBaby and Hype Williams?!

RELATED: DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion &amp; Lil Nas X Featured On ‘Forbes’ 30 Under 30 List

RELATED: Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s Full NPR Tiny Desk Concert [VIDEO]

Megan Thee Stallion Gifts Her Grandmother Her Dream Truck [VIDEO]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Megan Thee Stallion

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Bravado x Justin Timberlake Man Of The Woods Pop-Up Experience
Justin Timberlake Makes Public Apology To Wife Jessica…
 35 mins ago
12.05.19
2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Fans Are A Little Scared Of The SpongeBob…
 10 hours ago
12.05.19
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber Takes A Stand Against Racism
 22 hours ago
12.04.19
Rodeo Carnival
RodeoHouston 2020 To Include Hip-Hop, K-Pop & EDM…
 23 hours ago
12.04.19
Caught Cheating Again? Cardi B Says Offset Was…
 1 day ago
12.04.19
2018 NF Perception Tour
NF Addresses Critics In “Paid My Dues” Video
 2 days ago
12.03.19
Belly, The Weeknd
Watch The Weeknd Lose His Mind In New…
 2 days ago
12.03.19
Laura Dern Says She Saw Baby Yoda At…
 2 days ago
12.03.19
DC Crisis On Infinite Earths
The Crisis On Infinite Earths Saga Begins!
 2 days ago
12.03.19
WATCH: Justin & Hailey’s Dog Caught Ruining Christmas…
 2 days ago
12.03.19
Citizen Queen
Citizen Queen Remixes Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes’…
 3 days ago
12.02.19
Jojo
Watch JoJo’s Intimate Acoustic Performance Of “Joanna” [VIDEO]
 3 days ago
12.02.19
McDonalds Logo
McDonald’s Introduces Two New Chicken Sandwiches In Houston
 3 days ago
12.02.19
Famous Internet Cat ‘Lil Bub’ Has Passed Away
 3 days ago
12.02.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close