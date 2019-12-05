Megan Thee Stallion Gifts Her Grandmother Her Dream Truck [VIDEO]

Megan Thee Stallion‘s giving ways of 2019 are still in full effect.

Less than a week after she helped the Houston Food Bank out with $15,000 worth of turkeys for Thanksgiving, the H-Town Hottie surprised her grandmother with a brand new truck!

“Surprised my nanny with the brand new truck she had been wishing for!” Meg captioned on Instagram outside of the Central Houston Cadillac location in Midtown. “She’s always been so generous to everyone she meets and she taught me the importance of always being kind,” she said. “I love you nanny. I’m gonna give you everything you deserve.”

Once Meg’s grandmother realizes what’s happening, she immediately breaks down in tears of joy.

2019 has been more than good to Thee Stallion. After dropping her Fever mixtape in May, the rapper not only saw her “Big Ole Freak” single crack Billboard, sign to 300 Entertainment, land a management deal with Roc Nation, slay numerous photoshoots and magazine covers, star in an NBA commercial, release another smash single in “Hot Girl Summer” with Nicki Minaj and land on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 List.

Now if we can get that “Cash Sh*” movie with DaBaby and Hype Williams?!

