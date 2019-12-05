Looks like Kanye West and Joel Osteen are taking their budding friendship to New York!

It’s going to be a MEGA event!!! Both will take center stage on May 2, 2020, as part of Joel’s “America’s Night of Hope”, which he takes to several cities across the country. Osteen will do his sermon at Yankee Stadium, and then Kanye and his choir will provide the vibe with music, similar to what they did a few weeks ago at Lakewood Church.

The stadium has a max capacity of 54,251 and we’re sure it will be filled. This will be Joel’s third time doing ‘Night of Hope’ at the Stadium, but his first with Kanye.

Love when two powerhouses collide!

Kanye West & Joel Olsteen Are Heading To Yankee Stadium was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By mmmckinz Posted 7 hours ago

