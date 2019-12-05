Joe & McKinzie
HomeJoe & McKinzie

Kanye West & Joel Olsteen Are Heading To Yankee Stadium

Kanye West

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty

Looks like Kanye West and Joel Osteen are taking their budding friendship to New York!

It’s going to be a MEGA event!!! Both will take center stage on May 2, 2020, as part of Joel’s “America’s Night of Hope”, which he takes to several cities across the country. Osteen will do his sermon at Yankee Stadium, and then Kanye and his choir will provide the vibe with music, similar to what they did a few weeks ago at Lakewood Church.

The stadium has a max capacity of 54,251 and we’re sure it will be filled. This will be Joel’s third time doing ‘Night of Hope’ at the Stadium, but his first with Kanye.

Love when two powerhouses collide!

RELATED: We Were There: Kanye West’s Sunday Service Experience At Lakewood [VIDEO]

RELATED: 10 Mic Drop Moments From Kanye’s Convo With Joel Osteen [VIDEO]

Kanye West & Joel Olsteen Are Heading To Yankee Stadium  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Joel Osteen , Kanye West

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Bravado x Justin Timberlake Man Of The Woods Pop-Up Experience
Justin Timberlake Makes Public Apology To Wife Jessica…
 35 mins ago
12.05.19
2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Fans Are A Little Scared Of The SpongeBob…
 10 hours ago
12.05.19
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber Takes A Stand Against Racism
 22 hours ago
12.04.19
Rodeo Carnival
RodeoHouston 2020 To Include Hip-Hop, K-Pop & EDM…
 23 hours ago
12.04.19
Caught Cheating Again? Cardi B Says Offset Was…
 1 day ago
12.04.19
2018 NF Perception Tour
NF Addresses Critics In “Paid My Dues” Video
 2 days ago
12.03.19
Belly, The Weeknd
Watch The Weeknd Lose His Mind In New…
 2 days ago
12.03.19
Laura Dern Says She Saw Baby Yoda At…
 2 days ago
12.03.19
DC Crisis On Infinite Earths
The Crisis On Infinite Earths Saga Begins!
 2 days ago
12.03.19
WATCH: Justin & Hailey’s Dog Caught Ruining Christmas…
 2 days ago
12.03.19
Citizen Queen
Citizen Queen Remixes Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes’…
 3 days ago
12.02.19
Jojo
Watch JoJo’s Intimate Acoustic Performance Of “Joanna” [VIDEO]
 3 days ago
12.02.19
McDonalds Logo
McDonald’s Introduces Two New Chicken Sandwiches In Houston
 3 days ago
12.02.19
Famous Internet Cat ‘Lil Bub’ Has Passed Away
 3 days ago
12.02.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close