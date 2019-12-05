Justin Timberlake Makes Public Apology To Wife Jessica Biel After Cheating Rumors

Oh Justin…

Justin Timberlake broke his silence weeks after he was spotted holding hands with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright. The 38-year-old took to his Instagram page where he addressed his 56 million followers and said while he doesn’t usually address gossip, he felt THIS was an important thing to deal with since it was affecting his family.

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment. But let me be clear: nothing happened between me and my costar,” he wrote.

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior,” he admitted. “I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

“I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer,” Timberlake continued, referencing the movie she’s shooting in New Orleans with Wainwright and crew. “Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”

Back in 2012, Timberlake married Biel and the couple have a four-year-old son, Silas, together.

