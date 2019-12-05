Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Justin Timberlake Makes Public Apology To Wife Jessica Biel After Cheating Rumors

Bravado x Justin Timberlake Man Of The Woods Pop-Up Experience

Source: Griffin Lipson at BFA.com / Griffin Lipson at BFA.com

Oh Justin…

Justin Timberlake broke his silence weeks after he was spotted holding hands with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright. The 38-year-old took to his Instagram page where he addressed his 56 million followers and said while he doesn’t usually address gossip, he felt THIS was an important thing to deal with since it was affecting his family.

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment. But let me be clear: nothing happened between me and my costar,” he wrote.

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior,” he admitted. “I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

“I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer,” Timberlake continued, referencing the movie she’s shooting in New Orleans with Wainwright and crew. “Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”

Back in 2012, Timberlake married Biel and the couple have a four-year-old son, Silas, together.

RELATED: RUMOR ALERT: Did Justin Timberlake Step Out On Jessica Biel?

RELATED: WATCH: Justin Timberlake Talks Collabs With Lizzo, SZA &amp; Meek Mill

Justin Timberlake

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Bravado x Justin Timberlake Man Of The Woods Pop-Up Experience
Justin Timberlake Makes Public Apology To Wife Jessica…
 35 mins ago
12.05.19
2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Fans Are A Little Scared Of The SpongeBob…
 10 hours ago
12.05.19
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber Takes A Stand Against Racism
 22 hours ago
12.04.19
Rodeo Carnival
RodeoHouston 2020 To Include Hip-Hop, K-Pop & EDM…
 23 hours ago
12.04.19
Caught Cheating Again? Cardi B Says Offset Was…
 1 day ago
12.04.19
2018 NF Perception Tour
NF Addresses Critics In “Paid My Dues” Video
 2 days ago
12.03.19
Belly, The Weeknd
Watch The Weeknd Lose His Mind In New…
 2 days ago
12.03.19
Laura Dern Says She Saw Baby Yoda At…
 2 days ago
12.03.19
DC Crisis On Infinite Earths
The Crisis On Infinite Earths Saga Begins!
 2 days ago
12.03.19
WATCH: Justin & Hailey’s Dog Caught Ruining Christmas…
 2 days ago
12.03.19
Citizen Queen
Citizen Queen Remixes Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes’…
 3 days ago
12.02.19
Jojo
Watch JoJo’s Intimate Acoustic Performance Of “Joanna” [VIDEO]
 3 days ago
12.02.19
McDonalds Logo
McDonald’s Introduces Two New Chicken Sandwiches In Houston
 3 days ago
12.02.19
Famous Internet Cat ‘Lil Bub’ Has Passed Away
 3 days ago
12.02.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close