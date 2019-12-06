JoJo Questions Love In New “Sabotage” Video feat. CHIKA

I freakin love me some JoJo. I’ve been a fan of hers ever since her “Leave (Get Out)” days. If we’re talking about R&B artists who changed the game in the past two decades, you gotta throw her name on the list. She’s one of those underrated gems. Her vocals are unmatched and she’s absolutely stunning! I often question if I’m really gay or not whenever I see her. Lol I’m not gonna lie… “Sabotage (feat. CHIKA)” wasn’t my favorite when it first dropped…but this video helped it grow on me. Check it out:

