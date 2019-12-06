Entertainment News
These Are The Most Watched YouTube Music Videos Of 2019

YouTube has released their top music videos of 2019! Are we surprised? Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road takes the crown for the Top Music Video in the U.S while Daddy Yankee’s Con Calma ranks number one globally. What some of your favorites from the year?

TOP MUSIC VIDEOS GLOBALLY

1. Daddy Yankee & Snow – Con Calma (Video Oficial)

2. ROSALÍA, J Balvin – Con Altura (Official Video) ft. El Guincho

3. Anuel AA, KAROL G – Secreto

4. Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin – China (Video Oficial)

5. Jhay Cortez, J. Balvin, Bad Bunny – No Me Conoce (Remix)

6. Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello – Señorita

7. Maari 2 – Rowdy Baby (Video Song) | Dhanush, Sai Pallavi | Yuvan Shankar Raja | Balaji Mohan

8. BLACKPINK – ‘Kill This Love’ M/V

9. Billie Eilish – bad guy

10. Ariana Grande – 7 rings

TOP MUSIC VIDEOS U.S.

1. Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) [Remix]

2. Dababy – Suge (Yea Yea) Official Music Video

3. Yo Gotti ft. Lil Baby – Put a Date On It (Official Video)

4. Polo G Feat. Lil Tjay – Pop Out  By. Ryan Lynch Prod. By JDONTHATRACK & Iceberg

5. Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (Official Movie) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

6. Offset – Clout ft. Cardi B

7. Billie Eilish – bad guy

8. 21 Savage – a lot ft. J. Cole

9. Ariana Grande – 7 rings

10. Daddy Yankee & Snow – Con Calma (Video Oficial)

