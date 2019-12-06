Joe & McKinzie
Joe Versus Porkchop Have A St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Contest With Joey Chestnut!

Competitive Eating Champion and all-around good dude Joey Chestnut stopped by the show today to talk about the upcoming St. Elmo Steakhouse Shrimp Cocktail Eating Contest. Since Joey is competing he couldn’t join in on the competition but he along with Sam from Major League Eating cheered on Joe and Porkchop as they took on the St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktails.

 

Check out our interview with Joey Chestnut Below.

Joe Versus Porkchop Have A St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Contest With Joey Chestnut!  was originally published on radionowindy.com

