Camila Cabello Releases Sophomore Album, ‘Romance’ [NEW MUSIC]

On Friday morning, Camila Cabello stayed true to her word and released her sophomore album Romance and Camila’s fans are absolutely obsessed with it.
Fresh off the “Living Proof” single, Cabello proved that her pen was more than mighty to deliver a solid album. Co-writing all fourteen tracks on the album it features the massive single “Señorita” with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes (over 800+ million views on YouTube) and “My Oh My,” a duet with DaBaby.
And if you wanted a guess as to what the album sounds like, it’s geared towards the good kind of romance, love, and relationships! Cabello will be kicking off The Romance Tour in 2020 but for now, fans are more than enamored and are HERE for the new project!
Stream the project for yourself below.
