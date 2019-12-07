Camila Cabello Releases Sophomore Album, ‘Romance’ [NEW MUSIC]

On Friday morning, Camila Cabello stayed true to her word and released her sophomore album Romance and Camila’s fans are absolutely obsessed with it.

Fresh off the “Living Proof” single, Cabello proved that her pen was more than mighty to deliver a solid album. Co-writing all fourteen tracks on the album it features the massive single “Señorita” with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes (over 800+ million views on YouTube) and “My Oh My,” a duet with DaBaby.

And if you wanted a guess as to what the album sounds like, it’s geared towards the good kind of romance, love, and relationships! Cabello will be kicking off The Romance Tour in 2020 but for now, fans are more than enamored and are HERE for the new project!

#Romance songs as the signs

aries: my oh my

taurus: easy

gemini: bad kind of butterflies

cancer: this love

leo: cry for me

virgo: should’ve said it

libra: living proof

scorpio: shameless

sagittarius: used to this

capricorn: feel it twice

aquarius: liar

pisces: dream of you — abi (@whyinhiding) December 6, 2019

.@Camila_Cabello the album is perfect. sonically, visually, thematically, what an entrancing world to be enveloped in. congratulations ❤️ #Romance — kira (@kirakosarin) December 6, 2019

@Camila_Cabello me after listening to the album of your dreams ✨ #Romance pic.twitter.com/7MuhBYVMLt — 𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐲 (@babyhoneyghost) December 6, 2019

Stream the project for yourself below.

RELATED: Citizen Queen Remixes Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes’ “Señorita”

RELATED: Camila Cabello Announces New Album, New Tour

Also On Radio Now 92.1: