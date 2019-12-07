Entertainment News
Who Sung It Better? Alessia Cara vs. Kelly Clarkson [VIDEO]

FOX's 'American Idol' Season 15 - Top 10 Revealed And Perform

Source: FOX / Getty

Kelly Clarkson can literally sing anything under the sun. I feel like American Idol trained her to take songs and make it her own. She recently covered Alessia Cara’s “Scars To Your Beautiful” on her daytime talk show. Take a look:

Now as much as I love Kelly (as an artist), I like Alessia’s version better.

There’s something about the original version that sticks with my heart. I’m a tough critic when it comes to covers. If you are gonna redo somebody else’s song… you better make me a believer and take it up a notch!

