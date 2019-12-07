Entertainment News
“Hair Love” Animated Short Film Teaches Valuable Lessons! [WATCH]

HAIR LOVE

Source: Sony Pictures / Sony

It’s cool how “Hair Love” was able to keep my attention for 6 minutes with little to no dialogue. This animated short film is one that every person of color needs to watch. Often times, we don’t take the time to nurture and love on our natural hair. It’s beautiful and at the same time it doesn’t define who you are. S/O to everyone involved in creating Hair Love. We need more stories about the African-American experience. It’s important that our children see themselves represented in a positive light. Grab your kid and watch this with them.

Stars Pay Tribute To Late Disney Actor Cameron Boyce
ARDYs: A Radio Disney Music Celebration
12 photos
