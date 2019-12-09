Snooki Is Retiring From Jersey Shore!

Well I can’t say surprised! I think it’s probably about time for her to do so. One of the reasons that she said she wants to retire is the nonstop partying! LOL!! Well yeah! It takes a toll on ya at 32 years old. I mean, the first Jersey Shore debuted like 10 years ago. She was 22. Partying at 22 is not like partying at 32 that’s for sure. Especially not as hard as they all go!

According to Variety, Snooki announced her retirement on her podcast saying “You guys — I love you so much and don’t hate me for my decision, but I have to do what’s best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from Jersey Shore. The main reason is I just can’t do it anymore. Literally, leaving my kids to film it is really hard on me. I try and quit every single day. I just hate being away from the kids. I don’t like partying like three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore. I want to be home with the kids.”

We’ll miss you Snooki!

Written By Dustin Kross Posted 38 mins ago

