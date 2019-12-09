H-Town
HomeH-Town

Lizzo Caught Twerking Courtside In Her Thong At The Lakers Game [VIDEO]

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

If you woke up this morning wondering why everybody was talking about Lizzo … well, it has something to do with the Los Angeles Lakers. No, seriously.

Last night (Dec. 8) while catching her “other” team the Minnesota Timberwolves wind up catching an L, the “Truth Hurts” singer was spotted courtside in a long T-shirt dress with the back cut out. When one of her songs, “Juice,” played on the arena speakers, she got up and began twerking – revealing that the back of the T-shirt dress had been cut out right where her butt is.

Now, if you’ve followed Lizzo on social media then you know she has zero problems whatsoever wearing whatever in public or posting artistic nude photos. It’s her thing, she’s proud of her body and confidence. But courtside? At a Lakers game? She might have just topped herself.

Nevertheless, she had a ton of fun at Staples Center, even revealing that she’s got a bit of a crush on Timberwolves’ big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

Hey, good for Lizzo being herself – and once again trolling literally everyone online who immediately jumped for fat jokes and all kinds of other unnecessary comments regarding her. Besides, we all know she left all of her respective f*cks to give in that tiny purse she brought to the AMAs.

Plus as some BONUS Lizzo content, watch her “Good As Hell” video below!

RELATED: Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Billie Eilish To Be Honored At The Inaugural Apple Music Awards

RELATED: Lizzo Sued By Postmates Driver Who She Claimed Stole Her Food

Lizzo Caught Twerking Courtside In Her Thong At The Lakers Game [VIDEO]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

lizzo

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Juice WRLD Dead After Apparent Seizure In Chicago
 1 day ago
12.08.19
HAIR LOVE
“Hair Love” Animated Short Film Teaches Valuable Lessons!…
 3 days ago
12.06.19
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 15 - Top 10 Revealed And Perform
Who Sung It Better? Alessia Cara vs. Kelly…
 3 days ago
12.06.19
Camila Cabello arrives at the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.\nÂ© J Graylock/jpistudios.com
Camila Cabello Releases Sophomore Album, ‘Romance’ [NEW MUSIC]
 3 days ago
12.06.19
Star Wars Cast Reveal How They Would Babysit…
 3 days ago
12.06.19
These Are The Most Watched YouTube Music Videos…
 4 days ago
12.06.19
Jojo
JoJo Questions Love In New “Sabotage” Video feat.…
 4 days ago
12.05.19
Bravado x Justin Timberlake Man Of The Woods Pop-Up Experience
Justin Timberlake Makes Public Apology To Wife Jessica…
 4 days ago
12.05.19
2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Fans Are A Little Scared Of The SpongeBob…
 4 days ago
12.05.19
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber Takes A Stand Against Racism
 5 days ago
12.04.19
Rodeo Carnival
RodeoHouston 2020 To Include Hip-Hop, K-Pop & EDM…
 5 days ago
12.04.19
Caught Cheating Again? Cardi B Says Offset Was…
 5 days ago
12.04.19
2018 NF Perception Tour
NF Addresses Critics In “Paid My Dues” Video
 6 days ago
12.03.19
Belly, The Weeknd
Watch The Weeknd Lose His Mind In New…
 6 days ago
12.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close