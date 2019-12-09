Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Wal-Mart Apologizes For Selling Sweater Of Santa Claus With Lines Of Cocaine

Talk about weird fashion, Walmart is apologizing after customers discovered it was selling sweaters that appear to show Santa Claus with lines of cocaine in front of him.

The sweater says “Let It Snow” and includes three white lines on a table in front of a Santa who is also holding a straw in his hand.

The description of the sweater read: “The best snow comes straight from South America” plus “Santa really likes to savor the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade-A, Colombian snow.”

A third-party vendor uploaded the item and Walmart sold it in Canada. It has since been removed.

RELATED: This 6-Year-Old Dragged Santa Clause’s Entire Life In A Letter

RELATED: Let Santa Show You How To Slay This Christmas Day

Wal-Mart Apologizes For Selling Sweater Of Santa Claus With Lines Of Cocaine  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
2011 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Snooki Is Retiring From Jersey Shore!
 6 hours ago
12.09.19
See The Debut Trailer For ‘Wonder Woman 1984’
 1 day ago
12.09.19
Juice WRLD Dead After Apparent Seizure In Chicago
 1 day ago
12.08.19
HAIR LOVE
“Hair Love” Animated Short Film Teaches Valuable Lessons!…
 3 days ago
12.06.19
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 15 - Top 10 Revealed And Perform
Who Sung It Better? Alessia Cara vs. Kelly…
 3 days ago
12.06.19
Camila Cabello arrives at the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.\nÂ© J Graylock/jpistudios.com
Camila Cabello Releases Sophomore Album, ‘Romance’ [NEW MUSIC]
 3 days ago
12.06.19
Star Wars Cast Reveal How They Would Babysit…
 3 days ago
12.06.19
These Are The Most Watched YouTube Music Videos…
 4 days ago
12.06.19
Jojo
JoJo Questions Love In New “Sabotage” Video feat.…
 4 days ago
12.05.19
Bravado x Justin Timberlake Man Of The Woods Pop-Up Experience
Justin Timberlake Makes Public Apology To Wife Jessica…
 4 days ago
12.05.19
2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Fans Are A Little Scared Of The SpongeBob…
 4 days ago
12.05.19
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber Takes A Stand Against Racism
 5 days ago
12.04.19
Rodeo Carnival
RodeoHouston 2020 To Include Hip-Hop, K-Pop & EDM…
 5 days ago
12.04.19
Caught Cheating Again? Cardi B Says Offset Was…
 5 days ago
12.04.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close