Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nick Cannon & Suge Knight Diss Eminem In “The Invitation” Video

2018 Nick Cannon Wild'N Out Live

Source: Wild’N Out Tour / Wild’N Out Tour

Is this really how we’re ending 2019? Don’t get me wrong…. I absolutely love me some Nick Cannon. However, he makes it hard to defend him whenever he puts out music. I think we can all agree that it’s not his strong suit. He’s an “NcredibleActor, Host, Comedian & Entrepreneur, but he should probably hang up his rapping microphone. Today he dropped a diss track and video after Eminem came for him and his ex-wife in a new song called “Lord Above.” Honestly, Em needs to refrain from talking trash as well. He’s too old for that.

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos
Eminem , Mariah Carey , nick cannon , Suge Knight , The Invitation , wild n out

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
2018 Nick Cannon Wild'N Out Live
Nick Cannon & Suge Knight Diss Eminem In…
 52 mins ago
12.09.19
2011 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Snooki Is Retiring From Jersey Shore!
 9 hours ago
12.09.19
See The Debut Trailer For ‘Wonder Woman 1984’
 1 day ago
12.09.19
Juice WRLD Dead After Apparent Seizure In Chicago
 2 days ago
12.08.19
HAIR LOVE
“Hair Love” Animated Short Film Teaches Valuable Lessons!…
 3 days ago
12.06.19
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 15 - Top 10 Revealed And Perform
Who Sung It Better? Alessia Cara vs. Kelly…
 3 days ago
12.06.19
Camila Cabello arrives at the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.\nÂ© J Graylock/jpistudios.com
Camila Cabello Releases Sophomore Album, ‘Romance’ [NEW MUSIC]
 3 days ago
12.06.19
Star Wars Cast Reveal How They Would Babysit…
 4 days ago
12.06.19
These Are The Most Watched YouTube Music Videos…
 4 days ago
12.06.19
Jojo
JoJo Questions Love In New “Sabotage” Video feat.…
 4 days ago
12.05.19
Bravado x Justin Timberlake Man Of The Woods Pop-Up Experience
Justin Timberlake Makes Public Apology To Wife Jessica…
 4 days ago
12.05.19
2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Fans Are A Little Scared Of The SpongeBob…
 5 days ago
12.05.19
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber Takes A Stand Against Racism
 5 days ago
12.04.19
Rodeo Carnival
RodeoHouston 2020 To Include Hip-Hop, K-Pop & EDM…
 5 days ago
12.04.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close