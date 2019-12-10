Nick Cannon & Suge Knight Diss Eminem In “The Invitation” Video

Is this really how we’re ending 2019? Don’t get me wrong…. I absolutely love me some Nick Cannon. However, he makes it hard to defend him whenever he puts out music. I think we can all agree that it’s not his strong suit. He’s an “Ncredible” Actor, Host, Comedian & Entrepreneur, but he should probably hang up his rapping microphone. Today he dropped a diss track and video after Eminem came for him and his ex-wife in a new song called “Lord Above.” Honestly, Em needs to refrain from talking trash as well. He’s too old for that.

