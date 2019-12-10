News
HomeNews

That’s How I Feel: GIFs That Defined The Decade

There's one for every emotion.

Rihanna attends Dior Photocall as part of the Paris Fashion Week

Source: Splash News / Splash

Where would the world be without GIFs?

There’s no other tool in the digital arsenal that completely captures our emotions in their full scope. Although some folks might have tons of GIFs saved to their phone for their easy access, there are certain ones from the 2010s that completely stand out.

You’ve probably witnessed them hundreds of times and strangely enough, with each situation they never seem to get old. Check out our GIFs that defined the decade, starting with one timeless example below. Then, hit the flip for more iconic GIFs, including examples of when to use them and how they match with memorable Twitter moments.

Conceited’s “EESH” Face

 

From: Ultimate Rap League TV

Use when you’re: In an epically awkward moment and wouldn’t want to be that other person.

Example Twitter moment: Pusha T comes after Drake‘s entire life on “The Story of Adidon”.

That’s How I Feel: GIFs That Defined The Decade  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19Next page »

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Billie Eilish is Scoring a $25 Million Documentary…
 16 hours ago
12.10.19
Philly Fights Cancer at Philadelphia's Iconic Navy Yard
Adam Levine Transforms Into Parking Attendant From Hell!…
 16 hours ago
12.09.19
WATCH: Harry Styles Performs ‘What Makes You Beautiful’
 16 hours ago
12.10.19
2018 Nick Cannon Wild'N Out Live
Nick Cannon & Suge Knight Diss Eminem In…
 18 hours ago
12.09.19
2011 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Snooki Is Retiring From Jersey Shore!
 1 day ago
12.09.19
See The Debut Trailer For ‘Wonder Woman 1984’
 2 days ago
12.09.19
Juice WRLD Dead After Apparent Seizure In Chicago
 2 days ago
12.08.19
HAIR LOVE
“Hair Love” Animated Short Film Teaches Valuable Lessons!…
 4 days ago
12.06.19
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 15 - Top 10 Revealed And Perform
Who Sung It Better? Alessia Cara vs. Kelly…
 4 days ago
12.06.19
Camila Cabello arrives at the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.\nÂ© J Graylock/jpistudios.com
Camila Cabello Releases Sophomore Album, ‘Romance’ [NEW MUSIC]
 4 days ago
12.06.19
Star Wars Cast Reveal How They Would Babysit…
 4 days ago
12.06.19
These Are The Most Watched YouTube Music Videos…
 5 days ago
12.06.19
Jojo
JoJo Questions Love In New “Sabotage” Video feat.…
 5 days ago
12.05.19
Bravado x Justin Timberlake Man Of The Woods Pop-Up Experience
Justin Timberlake Makes Public Apology To Wife Jessica…
 5 days ago
12.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close